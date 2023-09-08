How to Watch ‘The Nun II’: Is The Horror Sequel Streaming?

“The Nun II” — the direct sequel to the 2018 horror film and latest entry in “The Conjuring” film franchise — opens this week.

It’s now 1956 and a priest has been murdered in France. Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) is called to once again face the demon Valak (Bonnie Aarons) before it spreads its evil further.

Read on the find out everything you need to know about where to watch “The Nun II.”

When is the release date?

“The Nun II” opened internationally on Sept. 6, 2023 and Sept. 8 in the United States.

Is it in theaters or streaming?

“The Nun II” was released only in theaters. You can buy tickets here or here.

As a Warner Bros. film, it will eventually end up streaming on Max.

What is “The Nun II” about?

The sequel to the 2018 film follows Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) as she once again comes face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun, in 1956.

Michael Chaves (“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It”) takes the directing reins for the sequel from Corin Hardy. The screenplay is by Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing (“Eli,” “The Autopsy of Jane Doe”) and Akela Cooper (“M3GAN,” “Malignant”), with a story by Cooper, based on characters created by James Wan and Gary Dauberman.

Who is in the cast?

Taissa Farmiga and Bonnie Aarons reprise their roles from the first film.

“The Nun II” cast includes:

Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene

Jonas Bloquet as Frenchie

Storm Reid as Sister Debra

Anna Popplewell as Kate

Bonnie Aarons as Valak / the Nun

Katelyn Rose Downey as Sophie

Suzanne Bertish as Madame Laurent

What is “The Nun II” rated?

The film is rated R, keeping in line with the rest of the “Conjuring” films. This time, the R-rating is for violent content and some terror.

What do the reviews say?

It has mixed reviews, with a 52% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In his review for TheWrap, critic William Bibbiani says the film’s final act is enjoyable, but the film lacks substance overall. “In “The Nun “II” so very little happens that the silliness stands alone, soaking up all the attention, ruining all the alleged scares,” he writes.

Watch the trailer