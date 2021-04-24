How To Watch The 2021 Oscars Red Carpet

It may be later than usual in terms of timing, but having an Oscars ceremony with a red carpet feels like we’re getting back a little bit of normalcy. So how can you watch and stream that red carpet to see all the hottest looks that aren’t on Zoom before the ceremony takes place on Sunday, April 25th? Read on to find out.

As usual, E! is the go-to for all Oscar 2021 related content. E!’s Giuliana Rancic will kick off red carpet coverage starting at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on April 25th. Throughout the day, she’ll be joined by a mix of stars and panelist guest hosts including “Queer Eye” cast member Karamo, “Nightly Pop” co-host Nina Parker, celebrity stylist Bad Goreski, Rotten Tomatoes editor Jacqueline Coley, and E! style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi.

“Live from E! Oscars 2021” starts at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT and that’s where all the good red carpet stuff comes in. Viewers can easily follow along on E’s Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, for a live stream from the Roosevelt Hotel. At 5:40 p.m. ET/2:40 p.m. PT, fans can also tune into Twitter for a second live stream coverage with “Live From E! Steam” on @ENews, eonline.com and the E! news app, hosted by Rosci Diaz and Naz Perez.

You can also stream E! whenever you want via NBC.com or the NBC app, though you’ll need a cable login to watch that.

Also as usual, ABC–the Oscars’ home base–will also have it’s own red carpet coverage starting with a pre-show at 6:30 p.m. ET hosted by Ariana DeBose and Lil Rel Howery that you can watch on the network. If you want an easier way to watch the carpet, “People & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: Hollywood’s Biggest Night,” which airs from 5:30 p.m. ET – 6:30 p.m. ET, provides a lot of streaming opportunities through Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or the PeopleTV app.

The ABC channel stream is also streamable from ABC.com or the ABC app, which requires a valid cable login.

For obvious reasons, the red carpet will be a much more scaled back event this year–so don’t expect a huge gathering with lots of press interviews like we’re all used to. But there will definitely be some fashion moments to take note of and if the night brings even a little bit of award show magic back into our life, we can’t complain.