From “The Americans” showrunners Joe Fields and Joseph Weisberg and director Chris Long comes a new series starring Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson in which a therapist gets kidnapped by a patient who turns out to have more of a motive than just therapy. “The Patient” tells a fast-paced story of a therapist who gets the unexpected opportunity to turn inward, even if it might not be in the most ideal situation.

Far from “The Office,” Carell tackles heavily dramatic material in this role as the story explores themes of family estrangement, grief, therapy, healing and more. Fans of Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson may be wondering how to watch “The Patient.” We’ve gathered the details below.

When Does “The Patient” Premiere?

“The Patient” premieres Tuesday, August 30, launching its first two episodes out of 10.

Is “The Patient” on TV or Streaming?

While technically an FX series, “The Patient” is streaming on Hulu with new episodes released weekly on Tuesdays and is not airing on TV. Episodes are each roughly 30-minutes long.

Who Is in “The Patient”?

Steve Carell stars as Dr. Alan Strauss. Domhnall Gleeson plays serial killer Sam Fortner, who is a patient of Strauss’. Andrew Leeds plays Strauss’ son Ezra. Laura Niemi portrays Strauss’ dead wife Beth. Linda Emond plays Candace Fortner, Alex Rich plays Elias, Amy Handelman plays Chava, Renata Friedman plays Shoshana Cohen and David Alan Grier plays Charlie Addison.

What Is “The Patient” About?

Widower Dr. Alan Strauss (Carell) treats high-functioning serial killer Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson) in a therapist-patient relationship that quickly escalates when Fortner kidnaps Strauss from his Los Angeles Office and takes him home as prisoner in a basement apartment for daily therapy sessions. Throughout the tense situation, Strauss flashes back to family interactions. The doctor is Jewish, and his son Ezra treated his mother and Strauss’s late wife Beth according to the separate but unequal status of women in the orthodox community. Strauss not only has to face a precarious method of therapy with an extreme patient, but also his inner demons and unresolved feelings.

Watch the Trailer