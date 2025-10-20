How to Watch ‘The Road’: When Are New Episodes Out?

It’s time for 12 emerging country music stars to hit the road opening up for Keith Urban.

CBS’s latest music competition series “The Road” puts rising musicians to the real test. From executive producers Taylor Sheridan, Lee Metzger, David Glasser, Blake Shelton and Urban, this series differs from the other karaoke-style shows on the market.

Rather than judges giving feedback to contestants, it is the audience that decides which artists won them over. Each singer-songwriter performs original music every episode, and they are responsible for winning over a room of fans waiting for Urban’s headlining performance.

Every episode fans in attendance vote for their favorite new artists, and mentors Urban and Shelton pick which one from the bottom three will go home. Contestants hit the road to different venues across Texas, Oklahoma and Tennessee this spring.

Keep reading for a full breakdown on where to watch “The Road.”

Where to watch?

“The Road” will air its extended premiere 0n Sunday, Oct. 19. The series will then air new episodes every Sunday.

Is it streaming?

The competition series will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers will have access to stream live, but Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not gain access to stream new episodes until the next day.

What time is it on?

“The Road” airs at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on the CBS Television Network .

Who are the hosts?

Urban and Shelton serve as the main hosts and judges for the series. Both country music stars sit in the audience during the performances, talking amongst themselves and even with fans about each performance. They do not give feedback to the artist until after the show.

American country music singer and songwriter Gretchen Wilson serves as the tour manager or “Mom-ager” of the group, giving contestants feedback at soundcheck and serving as a shoulder to cry on at the tour bus.

Who are the contestants?

There was no open audition process for the series. The executive producers and casting team went out to bars in the country music scene to find actual working, touring artists. Each artist also had to be prepared with an album’s worth of original material to play on the show.

The artists include Adam Sanders, Billie Jo Jones, Blaine Bailey, Briana Adams, Britnee Kellogg, Cassidy Daniels, Channing Wilson, Cody Hibbard, Forrest McCurran, Jenny Tolman, Jon Wood and Olivia Harms.