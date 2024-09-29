How to Watch the Live ‘Veep’ Cast Reunion Fundraiser for Kamala Harris and Wisconsin Democrats

Stephen Colbert will host a live “Veep” cast reunion and table read on Sunday, Sept. 29. Cast members Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky and more will be joined by special guests Jason Alexander, Kumail Nanjiani, Larry David and Kevin Smith.

When is the live ‘Veep’ cast reunion?

The reunion will begin streaming live at 5 p.m. PT and 8 p.m. ET. on Sunday, Sept. 29.

How can I watch the live ‘Veep’ cast reunion?

The live reunion and table read can be accessed after you donate any amount of money to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin via ActBlue. Links to the reunion will be emailed as part of your ActBlue receipt.

Who will be at the live ‘Veep’ cast reunion?

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky, Reid Scott, Timothy Simons, Sam Richardson, Matt Walsh, Gary Cole, Sarah Sutherland, Clea DuVall, Armando Iannucci and Sufe Bradshaw will attend the reunion alongside special guests Jason Alexander, Kumail Nanjiani, Larry David and Kevin Smith and host Stephen Colbert.

What will happen at the live ‘Veep’ cast reunion?

The cast will do a table read of the season 3 scene in which Louis-Dreyfus’ character Selina Meyer finds out she is going to be president of the United States. Clips of the scene circulated widely after President Biden announced his decision to drop out of the 2024 election.

“We tried to find an old episode where President Meyer accused immigrants of eating dogs and cats. But back when we were making ‘Veep,’ that seemed insane and over the top,” Louis-Dreyfus told the Hollywood Reporter.

“We’re thrilled to team up with the incomparable Julia Louis-Dreyfus and the cast of ‘Veep’ to deliver this year’s unforgettable and hilarious live virtual WisDems event, this time hosted by the one and only Stephen Colbert,” Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler said in a statement.

“Our grassroots supporters power our statewide organizing, and it’s that organizing strength that helps us elect Democrats and chart a new way forward in Wisconsin. Events like this celebrate our long-time supporters and let us reach even further to the people who will fuel our work to elect Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, Tammy Baldwin and Democrats across Wisconsin this November.”

Colbert also added, “I’m a ‘Veep’ fan and a Wisconsin voter turnout superfan, so I want to do my part. Plus, I’m hoping to meet Julia Louis-Dreyfus. She seems nice.”