The cast of “The Princess Bride” is reuniting for a live, virtual table read of the film for one night only as part of a fundraiser event for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Carol Kane, Chris Sarandon, Mandy Patinkin, Wallace Shawn, Billy Crystal and director Rob Reiner will all participate in the virtual table read and reprise their roles from “The Princess Bride,” as will some other special guests. The event will conclude with a Q&A that will be moderated by Patton Oswalt.

The “Princess Bride” table read will be live-streamed just one time and will be available to those who donate, but there is no minimum donation amount required for those who RSVP. “The Princess Bride” live stream event will be held on September 13 at 6:00 p.m. CT, 4:00 p.m. PT.

“Anything you donate will be used to ensure that Trump loses Wisconsin, and thereby the White House,” WisDems said in an announcement listing for the event, which has become one of the key battleground states in the election after the recent riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin over the killing of Jacob Blake.

Both Reiner and Elwes have been particularly vocal about the election, with Elwes recently using one of his famous lines from the movie to mock one of President Trump’s tweets.

The full cast of “The Princess Bride” last got together on “GMA” back in 2011, but Elwes and Wright recently reintroduced the movie ahead of it becoming available on Disney+ this spring, and some of the other cast members reunited for the film’s 30th anniversary back in 2017. What’s more, “The Princess Bride” recently took off on Quibi earlier this summer when the platform released brief videos of celebrities performing homemade videos of themselves re-enacting the entire movie start to finish, with stars like Paul Rudd, Tiffany Haddish and The Rock taking on some of the iconic roles.

You can RSVP for “The Princess Bride” live stream event here.

Deadline first reported the news.