Tilda Swinton must decide what wishes to make, or whether to make them at all, when she discovers a Djinn (genie) played by Idris Elba in the latest film from “Mad Max: Fury Road” director George Miller.

It’s based on “The Djinn in the Nightingale’s Eye,” a collection of short stories by “Possession” and “Angels & Insects” novelist A.S. Byatt.

Here’s all the information you need if you wish to see the film for yourself.

When Does “Three Thousand Years of Longing” Come Out?

The movie opened on Friday, Aug. 26.

Is “Three Thousand Years of Longing” Streaming or in Theaters?

Right now, “Three Thousand Years of Longing” is playing exclusively in theaters. While we don’t have an exact streaming release date yet, look for the movie to stream later on Prime Video. (Amazon acquired MGM earlier this year.)

Who Is in the Cast?

Tilda Swinton stars as Alithea, Idris Elba plays The Djinn, Alyla Browne plays Alithea as a girl, Abel Bond is Enzo and Peter Bertoni is Jack.

What Is “Three Thousand Years of Longing” About?

While attending a conference in Istanbul, Dr. Alithea Binnie (Tilda Swinton) finds an interesting bottle that happens to have a djinn (Idris Elba) inside. He offers her the usual three wishes, but this mythology scholar knows what troubles magical wishes usually bring. To convince her to make the wishes, thus freeing him, he tells her fantastical stories from his past.

What Is It Rated?

The movie is rated R for some sexual content, graphic nudity and brief violence.

Watch the “Three Thousand Years of Longing” Trailer

What Other Idris Elba Movies Are Streaming?

On Netflix you can stream “Concrete Cowboy,” “The Take,” “The Harder They Fall,” “The Losers” and “Molly’s Game.”

On Hulu you can stream “Prometheus” and Elba’s TV series “Luther.”

On HBO Max you can stream “The Suicide Squad” and “Pacific Rim.”

And Elba’s most recent release “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” is streaming on Prime Video and Paramount+.