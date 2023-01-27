Andrea Riseborough’s Best Actress Oscar nomination for her role in the indie film “To Leslie” surprised many on Tuesday. The British actress will compete with Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”), Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”), Ana De Armas (“Blonde”) and Cate Blanchett (“Tár”).

Michael Morris directed the film, written by Ryan Binaco. A last-minute grassroots campaign driven by A-list actors and actresses such as Edward Norton, Kate Winslet and Gwyneth Paltrow sparked more consideration of the actress through social media.

The Academy has begun an investigation into Riseborough’s nomination and the campaign behind it. For those who heard the buzz generated by her Oscar nod and are wondering how to watch “To Leslie,” we have the details below.

When Did “To Leslie” Come Out?

“To Leslie” premiered in March at the 2022 South by Southwest Film Festival. Its brief theatrical run at Laemmle’s Monica Film Center in Santa Monica for five days in October earned it $27,000.

Is “To Leslie” Streaming?

The drama will return to approximately six theaters this weekend, a Momentum Pictures spokesperson told the LA Times. The movie will also return to a few select theaters in the United Kingdom during the weekend of Feb. 3. The exact amount of theaters has not yet been determined. In addition to these revival runs, the film is also available to rent or buy on VOD platforms like Prime Video, Vudu and Apple TV+.

What Is “To Leslie” About?

The film follows a single mother from West Texas. After winning $190,000 in the lottery, she is determined to live a better life, but she succumbs to her drug addiction and spends most of the winnings on that. Forced to return to her hometown, she tries to rebuild her life there.

Who Is in “To Leslie”?

Riseborough plays Leslie. Allison Janney portrays Nancy. James Landry Hébert appears as Pete, Stephen Root plays Dutch and Marc Maron plays Sweeney. Owen Teague appears as James.

What Has the Academy Said About “To Leslie”?

“We are conducting a review of the campaign procedures around this year’s nominees, to ensure that no guidelines were violated, and to inform us whether changes to the guidelines may be needed in a new era of social media and digital communication,” the Academy said in a statement shared with TheWrap.