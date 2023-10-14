How to Watch the ‘Underworld’ Movies in Chronological Order

When “Underworld” premiered in 2003, it was dismissed by critics, partly because its vamps, particularly PVC-clad lead character Selene (Kate Beckinsale) hardly ever bite anyone. But the action-horror film, which costarred Scott Speedman, Michael Sheen and Bill Nighy, went on to spawn an entire franchise about the war between the Lycans and the Vampires.
If you want to watch the series in chronological order, you’d have to start with the second film, which is set in the early 15th century and doesn’t feature Selene at all.
Here’s how to watch all the “Underworld” movies in order.
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009)
Although we got a hint of werewolf Lucian (Michael Sheen)’s tragic love story in the first “Underworld” film, this prequel tells how he fell in love with vampire Sonja (Rhona Mitra), despite the fact he was, essentially a slave to her father, Viktor (Bill Nighy). The vampire lord strongly disapproved of his daughter’s choice and took drastic steps to end the relationship.
Underworld: Endless War, Part I (2011)
The first part of this animated short finds Selene in Paris in 1890, where three Lycan lords are passing themselves off as human. Their transformation doesn’t fool the Death Dealer, who kills one of them as the other two swear revenge.
Underworld: Endless War, Part II (2011)
The action picks up again in 1967 Paris, where Selene clashes again with the two remaining Lycan brothers, all while trying to avoid vamp regent Kraven, to whom she has been promised against her will.
Underworld (2003)
In the first film in the franchise — which takes place in the year it was released — we meet Selene, a Death Dealer who remorselessly hunts Lycans with silver bullets. She becomes the reluctant protector of human Michael Corwin (Scott Speedman), who is caught in the war between werewolves and vampires. The subsequent battle reveals the truth about Viktor, the vamp who sired her, and changes her destiny forever.
Underworld: Evolution (2006)
Selene and Michael are now outcasts in their own clans and as they try to seek peace between the Lycans and the Vampires, they run up against a foe who wants to make sure the vicious battles continues.
Underworld: Endless War, Part III (2011)
In the third section of the animated short, Selene faces the final Lycan Lord.
Underworld: Awakening (2012)
Working from the premise introduced in “Underworld: Endless War, Part III” — that humans are now aware of both Lycans and Vampires — this sequel finds Selene battling humanity while trying to keep her daughter with Michael, Eve (India Eisley), safe.
Underworld: Blood Wars (2017)
Selene teams with vampire David (Theo James) after being betrayed by the rest of her kind in, to date, the final installment in the franchise.