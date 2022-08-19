The directorial debut of B.J. Novak, also known as Ryan from “The Office,” only shares humor with the 2000s mockumentary sitcom, in which office workers at Dunder Mifflin Paper Company simultaneously accomplish nothing and get away with hilarious antics during their shifts. Novak also stars in the film that he wrote and directed.

“Vengeance” premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival. The dark comedy, which involves a murder mystery investigation, also calls to attention the involvement of the media in such cases.

Though the two works mentioned above only hold comedy in common, fans of “The Office” or B.J. Novak or both might be wondering how to watch “Vengeance.” We have the details below.

When Did “Vengeance” Come Out?

The media satire and black comedy originally premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival. It landed in theaters on July 29.

Is “Vengeance” Streaming?

B.J. Novak’s film is not yet streaming anywhere. It will continue its run in theaters until the Focus Features and Blumhouse project lands at a streamer.

What Is “Vengeance” About?

The story starts with Ben Manalowitz (Novak), a journalist and podcaster who writes for “The New Yorker.” When Manalowitz hears about the mysterious death of a girl he was hooking up with, he travels from New York City to West Texas to investigate the scene. The trailer opens with Manalowitz reporting a scoop and lead he is following to his podcast producer Eloise (Issa Rae), and he reports that the girl died of an opioid overdose. Manalowitz’s now dead lover Abilene Shaw’s family thinks they were more of a serious couple than Ben himself thought. The film flirts with media, conspiracy theories and the concept of the truth as well.

Who Is in “Vengeance”?

B.J. Novak stars, in addition to writing and directing the film, as journalist Ben Manalowitz. Boyd Holbrook stars as Ty Shaw, Abilene’s brother who volunteers to help Manalowitz get down to the bottom of what happened to Abilene. Dove Cameron stars as Kansas City Shaw, Abilene’s and Ty’s sister. Issa Rae plays Manalowitz’s podcast producer, who fields phone calls from him about his findings, which they assemble into a podcast. Ashton Cutcher stars as Quentin Sellers. Isabella Amara stars as Paris Shaw, and J. Smith-Cameron appears as Sharon Shaw. Lio Tipton plays Abilene.