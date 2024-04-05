“Wicked Little Letters” tells the true-life events of the investigative journey a group of women embarked on to find out who had been sending their neighborhood comical yet profane letters.

The StudioCanal film was directed by Thea Sharrock (“Me Before You”) and written by Jonny Sweet (“Greed”), and it stars Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley.

Alongside Colman and Buckley, the film stars Anjana Vasan, Timothy Spall, Joanna Scanlan, Hugh Skinner, Malachi Kirby, Gemma Jones, Lolly Adefope, Eileen Atkins and Alisha Weir. The film lands in theaters April 5; here’s how to watch.

When does “Wicked Little Letters” come out?

“Wicked Little Letters” landed in theaters on Friday, April 5 following its premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Will “Wicked Little Letters” be streaming or in theaters?

Right now, “Wicked Little Letters” is only playing in theaters. A streaming release date has yet to be set, but we’ll updated this page once one is announced.

To buy tickets, check the links below.

What is “Wicked Little Letters” about?

Here’s the official synopsis of “Wicked Little Letters,” per Sony Pictures Classics:

A 1920s English seaside town bears witness to a farcical and occasionally sinister scandal in this riotous mystery comedy. Based on a stranger than fiction true story, “Wicked Little Letters” follows two neighbors: deeply conservative local Edith Swan (Olivia Colman) and rowdy Irish migrant Rose Gooding (Jessie Buckley). When Edith and fellow residents begin to receive wicked letters full of unintentionally hilarious profanities, foul-mouthed Rose is charged with the crime. The anonymous letters prompt a national uproar, and a trial ensues. However, as the town’s women – led by Police Officer Gladys Moss (Anjana Vasan) – begin to investigate the crime themselves, they suspect that something is amiss, and Rose may not be the culprit after all.

Who is in the “Wicked Little Letters” cast?

In addition to Colman and Buckley, the film also stars Anjana Vasan, Timothy Spall, Joanna Scanlan, Gemma Jones and Malachi Kirby.

Watch the trailer