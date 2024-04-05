WrestleMania, also known as the Showcase of the Immortals, is back for its 40th annual edition as wrestling continues its hottest streak in years. Contributing factors have included Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson making a prolonged comeback, the writing involving the world title reign of his cousin Roman Reigns being strong, plus the rise of second-generation star Cody Rhodes and his quest to “finish the story” by winning the world title at WrestleMania.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s show.

What time is it at?

This Saturday and Sunday, April 6 and 7, at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific. Each night’s show is expected to last between three and four hours, ending by around 11 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Pacific.

Is it on TV or streaming? Where can I watch WrestleMania?

The show streams on Peacock. It will also be available for replay on Peacock following the show, as are all of WWE’s premium live events (PLEs) and other additional WWE programming. The pre-show will also be available on WWE.com and WWE social platforms, including YouTube and TikTok.

When does the WrestleMania pre-show start?

The Countdown To WrestleMania kickoff pre-show starts streaming at 5 p.m. Eastern/2 p.m. Pacific on Peacock, WWE.com and WWE social platforms, including YouTube and TikTok, ahead of the main card. The countdown show will feature C.M. Punk, Pat McAfee, Big E, Michael Cole, Wade Barrett and Jackie Redmond setting up the big event.

What’s the main event?

On WrestleMania Night 1, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will face Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Roman Reigns in a tag team match. On WrestleMania Night 2, Cody Rhodes will face Roman Reigns in a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, one of the promotion’s two top titles.

If Rhodes and Rollins win on Night 1, Reigns’ Bloodline faction will be banned from ringside on Night 2, helping to keep them from interfering in the title match as Rhodes looks to finish his story and win the championship. However, if Rock and Reigns win, the Night 2 match will be a Bloodline Rules match — which means that the Bloodline, the faction led by Reigns, will get to determine all rules and do whatever they want in the match.

That essentially makes it a no-disqualification match, with a bit of a twist. Most observers expect Rock and Reigns to win on Night 1 and for Night 2 to thus be a Bloodline Rules match. It’s expected to feature a plethora of interference from the Bloodline faction, including Rock, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso and manager Paul Heyman.

While these two are the highest-billed matches on the card, WWE is also hyping Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s World Championship as a third main-event-level match for the show.

What is the full WrestleMania lineup? Who’s wrestling?

Night 1: WrestleMania Saturday

Match to determine Bloodline banned or Bloodline Rules

Cody Rhodes & Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson & Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes & Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson & Roman Reigns Women’s World Championship Match

Rhea Ripley (champion) vs. Becky Lynch

Rhea Ripley (champion) vs. Becky Lynch Intercontinental Championship Match

Gunther (champion) vs. Sami Zayn

Gunther (champion) vs. Sami Zayn Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder Match

The Judgment Day (champions — Finn Balor & Damian Priest) vs. The Awesome Truth (The Miz & R-Truth) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. #DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) vs. New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate) vs. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller)

The Judgment Day (champions — Finn Balor & Damian Priest) vs. The Awesome Truth (The Miz & R-Truth) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. #DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) vs. New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate) vs. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller) Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar & “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio

Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill & Naomi vs. Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Asuka & Kairi Sane) (PREVIEW)

Night 2: WrestleMania Sunday

**Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match **

Roman Reigns (champion) vs. Cody Rhodes

Roman Reigns (champion) vs. Cody Rhodes World Heavyweight Championship Match

Seth “Freakin” Rollins (champion) vs. Drew McIntyre

Seth “Freakin” Rollins (champion) vs. Drew McIntyre WWE Women’s Championship Match

IYO SKY (champion) vs. Bayley (PREVIEW)

IYO SKY (champion) vs. Bayley (PREVIEW) United States Championship Triple Threat Match

Logan Paul (champion) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens (PREVIEW)

Logan Paul (champion) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens (PREVIEW) LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

Six-Man Tag Team Philadelphia Street Fight

The Pride (Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits — Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins, with B-Fab) vs. Final Testament (Karrion Kross & the Authors of Pain — Akam & Rezar, with Scarlett and Paul Ellering)

When is the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony? How do I watch the Hall of Fame?

The WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony is being held immediately follow Friday Night SmackDown. This year’s featured inductee is Paul Heyman, who also manages Roman Reigns and the Bloodline. He will be inducted by Roman Reigns, delivering his induction speech.

Other 2024 WWE Hall of Fame inductees include:

Lia Maivia , inducted by The Rock

, inducted by The U.S. Express (Mike Rotunda & Barry Windham) , inducted by Bo Dallas

, inducted by Bull Nakano , inducted by Alundra Balyze

, inducted by Thunderbolt Patterson, inducted by Scott Spears

It should be interesting to watch to see how both Reigns and Rock play into their bad guy heel characters ahead of this weekend’s WrestleMania events while also doing their Hall of Fame induction speeches.

The U.S. Express is being inducted following the death of Rotunda’s son, WWE main event star Bray Watt, in August 2023 at the age of just 36 years old. Bo Dallas, who is inducting them, is Rotunda’s son and Wyatt’s brother.

Where can I watch NXT Stand and Deliver? When is NXT Stand and Deliver 2024?

This year’s NXT Stand and Deliver show, featuring the stars of NXT’s developmental brand NXT, takes place Saturday at 12 p.m. Eastern/9 a.m. Pacific before the first night of WrestleMania. It streams on Peacock and will be available afterward on-demand.

The two-hour premium live event will feature the following matches:

Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes

NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov vs. Tony D’Angelo

NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez

NXT North American Champion Oba Femi vs. Dijak vs. Josh Briggs (Triple Threat Match)

NXT Tag Team Champions Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer

Thea Hail, Kelani Jordan and Fallon Henley vs. Jacy Jayne, Kiana James and Izzi Dame – Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Joe Gacy vs. Shawn Spears

What will the WrestleMania XL stage look like?

Get a sneak preview of the show’s massive stage in the video below:

WrestleMania kickoff show

Want to get hyped for the big shows? Watch the WrestleMania weekend kickoff event featuring all of the stars below: