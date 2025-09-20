How to Watch Wrestlepalooza: Start Time, Streaming Details and More

The WWE’s first big event on ESPN’s streaming service – Wrestlepalooza – is right around the corner.

The event marks the shift of WWE live events from airing on Peacock to ESPN. It features a number of high profile wrestlers including Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch, CM Punk, and more. Wrestlepalooza also marks another stop on John Cena’s retirement tour.

“On September 20, WWE and ESPN are coming together for a can’t-miss event to kick off our new partnership,” said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. “The biggest Superstars in WWE. The biggest brand in sports media. Are you ready?”

Here is where and when to tune in for WWE Wrestlepalooza.

What time does Wrestlepalooza start?

WWE Wrestlepalooza begins on Saturday, Sept. 20 at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT.

How can you watch Wrestlepalooza?

WWE Wrestlepalooza will be streaming on the ESPN app in the United States and through Netflix everywhere else.

Who is partaking in WWE Wrestlepalooza?

The event will feature John Cena, as well as Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, CM Punk and Drew McIntyre in major matches.

“Wrestlepalooza” will be the final time Cena wrestles in Indianapolis as he continues his 2025 retirement tour.