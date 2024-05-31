Before she heads back to a galaxy far, far away again, Daisy Ridley is taking to water, with her new film “Young Woman and the Sea.”

Based on the true story of Trudy Ederle, the first woman to swim across the English Channel, Ridley stars as Ederle, taking viewers on her journey through the water. And, if those shots look particularly stunning to you, it could be because the movie also boasts Jerry Bruckheimer as a producer.

The film marks a bit of a rarity for Disney, as it was meant to go to Disney+ — and eventually will, more on that below — but instead pivoted to a limited theatrical release that could get extended.

Here’s everything you need to know about seeing the film.

What is the release date?

“Young Woman and the Sea” hit select theaters on Friday, May 31.

Is “Young Woman and the Sea” streaming?

It was supposed to be, but it is not. For now, “Young Woman and the Sea” can only be seen in select theaters nationwide. Exactly how long its theatrical run will be remains to be determined (largely by how it does this opening weekend).

But when it eventually does go to streaming, it’ll be on Disney+. We’ll keep you posted when that date is revealed.

What is “Young Woman and the Sea” about?

This film is based on the true story of Trudy Ederle, the first woman to swim across the English Channel. In this movie, Ederle is played by Daisy Ridley, and the story follows her journey, from deciding she wants to make the swim to what she faced in the water when she actually did it.

“Young Woman and the Sea” Showtimes and Tickets

You can look for “Young Woman and the Sea” showtimes and book tickets for screenings near you in the links below, or on the film’s website.

Watch the trailer