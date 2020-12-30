Howard Rubenstein, Public Relations Legend, Dies at 88

Public relations heavyweight Howard Rubenstein died Tuesday at the age of 88. His cause of death was not immediately known.

The publicity manager worked for the likes of Donald Trump, George Steinbrenner and the Yankees, Columbia University and the Metropolitan Opera.

He founded Rubenstein Associates in 1954, leading it as chairman for the rest of his life. He was also on the board of directors of the Partnership for New York City and the executive committees of the Real Estate Board of New York, NYC & Co., and the Association for a Better New York.

Rubenstein served the city by sitting on the Mayor’s Committee on Business and Economic Development during three different administrations. He worked under Democratic mayors Abraham Beame and David Dinkins, as well as Republican mayor Rudy Giuliani, who went on to be Trump’s personal lawyer.

His death got write-ups in the hometown papers for the city he served, appearing in the New York Times and New York Post. AMC Networks’ executive vice president and co-head of communications Jim Maiella mused on Twitter that with so much attention being given to Rubenstein, “You can almost hear him saying, ‘OK, now stop talking.'”

Communications professionals and reporters across Twitter, however, did not stop talking. He got a send-off from C-SPAN’s communications director Howard Mortman, too, as well as MLB reporter Mark Feinsand.