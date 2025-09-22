Howard Stern Says He’s Canceling Disney+ in Wake of Kimmel Suspension, but Admits ABC Is in an ‘Unfortunate’ Position

Howard Stern has some sympathy for ABC in the wake of the network pulling Jimmy Kimmel off the air indefinitely. But that sympathy only goes so far.

On Monday’s episode of SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show,” the radio host noted that when the government tries to silence someone because they’re not pleased with what they’re saying, “It’s the wrong direction for our country.”

“I should know. I’ve been involved in something like this, and now ABC is put in the same position,” Stern continued. “It’s unfortunate that ABC even has to be in this position. They shouldn’t have to be in this position. I feel for them too in this. But someone’s gotta step up and be f–king saying, ‘Hey, enough. We’re not gonna bow.’”

Stern then said he’s canceling his Disney+ subscription because he doesn’t support what the company is doing to Kimmel. The radio host also noted that he’s spoken to Kimmel. During their conversation, Stern didn’t ask the ABC host if he thought his show was going to be cancelled but asked Kimmel how he was doing personally.

Howard Stern may very well be one of the few people who understands what Kimmel is going through right now. From 1990 to 2004, the FCC fined a combined $2.5 million to radio stations that licensed Stern’ show. The biggest crackdown happened in 2004 after the Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson Super Bowl halftime show led to an increase in FCC standards. In the midst of this crackdown, which extended to Stern, the celebrity started his deal with Sirius XM, leaving AM and FM stations.

Last Monday, Kimmel made a joke that Charlie Kirk’s shooter was likely part of the “MAGA gang.” That comment led to outrage from FCC chairman Brendan Carr, who threatened to take action if Disney didn’t do something. Shortly after Nexstar, which owns several ABC affiliate stations, said it would be pulling Kimmel from its stations if ABC did not take matters into its own hands.

Though the company has said this fact has no impact on its position, it should be noted that Nexstar is currently trying to acquire its rival Tegna, a multi-billion dollar deal that would require FCC approval. ABC and its parent company Disney stepped in after Nexstar’s comments, pulling Kimmel from the air “indefinitely.”

As of Monday, the future of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” remains uncertain. According to reports, Disney is willing to put Kimmel back on the air if he apologizes, which he refuses to do. As this standoff has continued, Disney is facing widespread backlash from the media, celebrities and the public at large.

On Sunday, Sarah McLachlan canceled a planned performance at the premiere of her ABC News-produced documentary “Lilith Fair” in “support of free speech.”