Howard Stern Renews SiriusXM Deal for 5 More Years

Howard Stern and SiriusXM Radio announced Tuesday that Stern will continue to host and produce his “The Howard Stern Show” exclusively on the streaming radio platform for the next five years.

Further, the archive of the show’s audio and video will continue to be licensed to SiriusXM for an another seven years.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed but Stern made history when he negotiated his original 2005 deal with the then-upstart Sirius that was worth $500 million over five years.

More to come…