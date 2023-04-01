Howell Wayans, Father of Wayans Brothers, Dies at 86

Howell Wayans, the father of the Wayans family of entertainers, has died. He was 86.

Marlon Wayans posted a tribute of his father and confirmed his death on Instagram. In this post, Marlon said his father taught him how to be a man. A cause of death was not announced.

“Thank you Pop for being an example of a man to all your boys. I pray all young Black boys can grow up to be a man like you,” Marlon wrote. “Baby boy loves you. And if ever I need you I know exactly where to find you… in my Bible that now sits by bed. Rest well. Kiss Ma for me. Tell her her babies miss her. I got two angels.”

Howell and his late wife Elvira, who died three years ago, raised their 10 children in New York City. All of them were either in, or connected to, the entertainment community. The Wayans siblings include Dwayne, Keenen, Diedra, Damon, Kimberly, Elvira, Nadia, Devonne, Shawn, and Marlon, the youngest.

Actor Omar Epps, who is a close family friend, also posted a tribute on Instagram and sent condolences. He described Howell as a father figure to him.

“Words can’t even describe how I’m feeling right now. This man was a GIANT amongst giants. Pop Wayans was a true father to me thru out my life. Always teaching me, giving me jewels that I walk with to this day. I love you Pop,” Epps wrote.