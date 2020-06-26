Huey, ‘Pop, Lock & Drop It’ Rapper, Killed in Double Shooting at 32

Huey, a rapper best known for his 2006 debut single “Pop, Lock & Drop It,” was killed in double shooting in St. Louis County late Thursday. He was 32.

Huey, real name Lawrence Franks Jr., was one of two fatalities from the shooting, which occurred in Kinloch, Missouri, a spokesperson for the St. Louis County Police Department told TheWrap Friday. The second victim is 21 years old and remains hospitalized with “non-life threatening injuries”

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the homicide investigation into the shooting, “which remains very active at this time.”

“On June 25, 2020 at approximately 10:50 PM, the St. Louis County Police Department received notification that a victim of a shooting, a 32 year old male, had arrived at a local hospital suffering from at least one apparent gunshot wound,” read a statement from the St. Louis County Police Department. “He was pronounced deceased shortly after his arrival. The St. Louis County Police Department received a second notification that another victim of a shooting, an adult male, had arrived at the Ferguson Police Department, located at 222 South Florissant Road. That victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.”

Officials say further investigation revealed the shootings were related and occurred in the 8100 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard in Kinloch, Missouri.

Huey’s cousin Bruce Franks Jr paid tribute to the rapper on Twitter early Thursday, tweeting “They killed my lil cousin” and “The last time we performed together! Y’all knew him as Huey, to his loved ones he was LJ! My lil cousin! Rest Easy! This s–t us hard man!”

