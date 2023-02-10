HuffPost Union Unanimously Ratifies New Contract

The Writers Guild of America East announced on Friday that the 91 members of HuffPost Union have unanimously ratified a new collective bargaining agreement with management at HuffPost and BuzzFeed.

The contract increases salary minimums by approximately 10%, equating to raises of $5,000-$8,000 for several members. The lowest salary minimum at HuffPost will now be $66,625, the highest negotiated for any WGAE Online Media contract.

“We are incredibly proud of our third contract, which builds a better future for HuffPost and the talented individuals who work here and raises the bar for our entire industry,” HuffPost Union said in a statement. “With a unanimous ratification vote, we can’t wait to get to work enforcing the protections we fought so hard for at the bargaining table.”

“Guild members at HuffPost fought hard to win an extraordinary contract that provides numerous tangible gains that will immediately enrich our members’ professional and personal lives,” said WGA East executive director Lowell Peterson. “This contract could not have been reached without the unit’s incredible solidarity throughout these tough negotiations, and they have been rewarded with an agreement that raises the bar for the entire online media industry.”

In the first year of the contract, the agreement guarantees annual salary increases of 3.4% for unit members making below $92,000, and 3% for those making above $92,000. The entire unit will receive 3% salary increases in the second and third year of the contract.

Other benefits in the contract include a required 30-day notice for any reduction in workforce and two weeks notice directly to any employees that would be laid off. Healthcare benefits will include 18 weeks parental leave, coverage for mental healthcare and reimbursement for reproductive care for employees living in states where abortion is illegal.

For career development, employees are now guaranteed a 5% minimum salary increase for promotions and a panel with union representation to appeal promotion denials. Provisions are also added to ensure that requests for remote leave will not be unreasonably denied, and all employees who have worked for more than three years will have at one month unpaid professional leave.

Several diversity, equity and inclusion gains are also included in the contract, including anti-bias training for everyone on hiring panels, significant increase in requirements for interviewing candidates from underrepresented populations, and elimination of non-disclosure agreements for settlements related to harassment and discrimination.