Hugh Grant Criticized for Oscars Red Carpet Interview – ‘He’s Being Shady’

And the award for the awkwardest red carpet moment at the 95th Academy Awards goes to — Hugh Grant.

The British actor was interviewed by Ashley Graham during the “Countdown to the Oscars” pre-show.

Watch the exchange below:

hugh grant wants no part of this dumb shit pic.twitter.com/uBQ70QcZGf — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 12, 2023

Things seemed to get off on the wrong foot right from the first question.

“What’s your favorite thing about coming to the Oscars?” Graham asked.

“Well…it’s fascinating,” the presenter replied. The whole of humanity is here. It’s Vanity Fair.”

Grant was referencing William Makepeace Thackeray’s classic novel, but Graham thought he was addressing the Oscars afterparty with the same name.

His answers got shorter and more impatient from there.

#HughGrant began trending on Twitter, with several entertainment journalists calling out Grant’s behavior and Graham’s professionalism.

“Ok, Hugh Grant be nice to Ashley Grant, he’s giving her nothing,” tweeted Bevy Smith. “I don’t like that, he’s being shady & making her work way too hard.”

Ok, Hugh Grant be nice to Ashley Grant, he's giving her nothing, I don't like that, he's being shady & making her work way too hard — bevysmith (@bevysmith) March 12, 2023

“You don’t have to be that much of a dick, Hugh Grant. I mean you really just don’t. #AcademyAwards#Oscars,” added Rebecca Carroll.

You don't have to be that much of a dick, Hugh Grant. I mean you really just don't. #AcademyAwards #Oscars — Rebecca Carroll (@rebel19) March 12, 2023

“Major s/o to Ashley Graham for handling that Hugh Grant interview with grace and patience,” wrote People reporter Dave Quinn.

Major s/o to Ashley Graham for handling that Hugh Grant interview with grace and patience. #Oscars — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) March 12, 2023

Read more tweets about the awkward exchange below:

That Hugh Grant red carpet interview was so fucking painful — amil (@amil) March 12, 2023