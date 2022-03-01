Hugh Jackman voices the tattooed and pierced Dante, a “seductive Addiction Angel” making time with Aidy Bryant’s Emmy the Lovebug in “Human Resources,” the edgier spinoff of Netflix’s “Big Mouth.” Netflix shared the first trailer on Tuesday for the series, which debuts March 18.

Like “Big Mouth,” which features teenagers and their assigned “hormone monsters,” the series is about adults who get the often unwelcome guardian angel treatment from various non-human wizards.

The trailer also introduces us to Helen Mirren as “renowned Shame Wizard Rita St. Swithens,” Lupita Nyong’o as Asha the Shame Wizard, Chris O’Dowd as Flanny the Lovebug and Harvey Guillen as Jose the Spider Receptionist and human characters voiced by Ali Wong, Janelle Monáe, Mike Birbiglia and Tim Robinson.

The official synopsis: “From the inventive minds that brought us the award winning adult animation favorite ‘Big Mouth’ comes the even edgier and adult-ier ‘Human Resources’ The spinoff pulls back the curtain on the daily lives of the creatures – Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards and many more – that help humans journey through every aspect of life from puberty to parenthood to the twilight years. It quickly becomes clear that though the protagonists are creatures, they have a lot of humanity themselves. Featuring an all-star voice cast— including Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph and David Thewlis reprising their ‘Big Mouth’ roles as well as Aidy Bryant, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Keke Palmer, and Randall Park among others — ‘Human Resources’ is not your normal day at the office.”

Pamela Adlon, Rosie Perez, Henry Winkler, Thandiwe Newton, Jemaine Clement, Maria Bamford and Bobby Cannavale were previously announced as guest stars.

The series is co-created and executive produced by Kelly Galuska, Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin.