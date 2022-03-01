The wait for “Bridgerton” Season 2 is over at last. As usual, Netflix has a robust lineup of new movies and shows streaming in March, including the return of the lusty Shondaland Regency romance series that left audiences swooning after Season 1 debuted in December 2021.
Other new shows on Netflix this month include the thriller series “Pieces of Her” on March 4, starring Bella Heathcote and Toni Collette as a mother-daughter duo contending with the mother’s past after a shocking act of violence uncover long-hidden secrets. Also debuting this month is the “Big Mouth” spinoff “Human Resources,” which arrives on March 18 and “pulls back the curtain on the daily lives of the creatures – Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards, and many more – that help humans journey through every aspect of life from puberty to childbirth to the twilight years.”
In the realm of new Netflix Original movies, March 11 brings “The Adam Project,” the sci-fi film from “Stranger Things” and “Free Guy” filmmaker Shawn Levy starring Ryan Reynolds as a time-traveler who teams up with the 12-year-old version of himself to save the future. The thriller “Windfall” debuts on March 18, starring “Emily in Paris” star Lily Collins and “Power of the Dog” Oscar-nominee Jesse Plemons as a wealthy married couple kidnapped after they arrive to find their vacation home being burglarized by a desperate man (Jason Segel).
That’s just a sampling of titles from quite the extensive list, so check out all the new movies and shows on Netflix this month below.
Available March 1
The Guardians of Justice
Worst Roommate Ever
21
21 Bridges
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
Battleship
Christine
Coach Carter
Due Date
Freddy vs. Jason
Gattaca
The Gift
The Green Mile
My Best Friend’s Wedding
Public Enemies
Redemption
The Replacements
Richie Rich
The Shawshank Redemption
Shooter
Shrek
Shrek 2
Sorry to Bother You
Starship Troopers
Texas Chainsaw 3D
Top Gun
V for Vendetta
Where the Wild Things Are
Zoolander
Available March 2
Against The Ice
The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure
Savage Rhythm
Available March 3
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 2
Midnight at the Pera Palace
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2
Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale
The Weekend Away
Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show!
Available March 4
The Invisible Thread
Lies and Deceit
Making Fun
Meskina
Pieces of Her
Available March 5
Beirut
Available March 7
Good Girls: Season 4
Available March 8
An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts: Season 2
Autumn Girl
Chip and Potato: Season 3
Last One Standing
Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You
Available March 9
The Andy Warhol Diaries
The Bombardment
Byron Baes
Queer Eye Germany
The Last Kingdom: Season 5
Available March 10
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7
Karma’s World: Season 2
Kotaro Lives Alone
Love, Life & Everything in Between
Available March 11
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4
Life After Death with Tyler Henry
Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After
The Adam Project
Available March 12
Dunkirk
Available March 13
London Has Fallen
Available March 15
Adam by Eve: A live in Animation
Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous.
Marilyn’s Eyes
One Piece Film: Strong World
Team Zenko Go
Available March 16
Pedal to Metal
Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives
Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank
A Walk Among the Tombstones
Available March 17
Lee Daniels’ The Butler
Rescued by Ruby
Soil
Available March 18
Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question
Animal: Season 2
Black Crab
Cracow Monsters
Eternally Confused and Eager for Love
Human Resources
Is It Cake?
Light the Night: Part 3
Standing Up
Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup
Top Boy: Season 2
Windfall
Without Saying Goodbye
Young, Famous & African
Available March 21
Call the Midwife: Series 10
In Good Hands
Available March 22
Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days
The Principles of Pleasure
Available March 24
Love Like the Falling Petals
Available March 25
Bridgerton: Season 2
Transformers: BotBots
Available March 26
Blade Runner 2049
King of Thieves
Available March 28
The Imitation Game
Available March 29
Thermae Romae Novae
Mighty Express: Season 6
Mike Epps: Indiana Mike
Available March 30
All Hail
Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King
Available March 31
Casual: Seasons 1-4
Super PupZ