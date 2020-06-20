Hugh Jackman in Talks to Star in Michael Mann’s ‘Ferrari’

“The Greatest Showman” would play the role of race car maker Enzo Ferrari

| June 20, 2020 @ 3:21 PM
Hugh Jackman Michael Mann

Getty

Hugh Jackman is in talks to star in Michael Mann’s upcoming film, “Ferrari,” as the eponymous Enzo Ferrari.

Written by the late Troy Kennedy Martin (“The Italian Job”) and Mann, the film is about the life of the luxury race car maker and is based on the book “Enzo Ferrari: The Man and the Machine” by Brock Yates. Set in the summer of 1957, “Ferrari” follows a moment in the carmarker’s life when his company is going broke, his marriage is suffering after the death of their son and Ferrari seems to put all on the line for one 1,000-mile race: the 1957 Mille Miglia.

Principal photography is expected to begin in spring 2021. CAA Media Finance is representing the film’s U.S. rights, while STX is overseeing international sales at Cannes and will be the distributor in the U.K. and Ireland.

Mann will also be producing the film through his company Forward Pass alongside John Lesher (“Bird Man”), Thorsten Schumacher (“Brooklyn”) and Niels Juul (“The Irishman”), as well as Lars Sylvest and Gareth West.

Release slates for 2021 and beyond are taking shape as studios look to write off summer 2020

As the coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.

