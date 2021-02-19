Hugh Jackman’s Action-Thriller ‘Reminiscence’ Gets Theatrical, HBO Max Release Date

The Hugh Jackman-led action-thriller “Reminiscence” has received a Sept. 3, 2021 release date for its theatrical and HBO Max debuts.

The film, which also stars Thandie Newton and Rebecca Ferguson, is hitting theaters on the same day as its launching on the WarnerMedia-owned streaming service, just like the rest of Warner Bros. 2021 film slate.

Written, directed and co-produced by “Westworld” co-creator Lisa Joy, “Reminiscence” will be out internationally beginning Aug. 25, 2021.

Also Read: 'Mortal Kombat' Reboot Shifted 3 Months to April 2021

“Reminiscence” follows Nick Bannister (Jackman), a private investigator of the mind, who navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories. Living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast, his life is forever changed when he takes on a new client, Mae (Ferguson). A simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession. As Bannister fights to find the truth about Mae’s disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and must ultimately answer the question: how far would you go to hold on to the ones you love?

Along with Jackman, Ferguson and Newton, the action-thriller movie stars Cliff Curtis, Marina de Tavira, Daniel Wu, Mojean Aria, Brett Cullen, Natalie Martinez, Angela Sarafyan and Nico Parker.

The Warner Bros. film is produced by Lisa Joy, her husband and “Westworld” co-creator, Jonathan Nolan, as well as Michael De Luca and Aaron Ryder.

Also Read: 'Mortal Kombat': All Fatality, No Friendship in Trailer for Upcoming Reboot (Video)

“You’re going on a journey through memory,” Jackman tweeted Friday. “All you have to do is follow my voice. #Reminiscence, in U.S. theaters and streaming starting 9.3.21. (Internationally in theaters starting 8.25.21).”

Warner Bros.’ entire 2021 slate will be released on HBO Max and theatrically worldwide. However, every film will be available for just one month on the streaming service before it leaves the platform, and it will then continue playing in theaters with normal distribution windows.

Again, this applies to every movie on Warner’s 2021 slate — though some are still in production and the exact list is subject to change. That includes major tentpoles like “Godzilla vs. Kong,” DC Films’ “The Suicide Squad,” Timothée Chalamet’s “Dune” and Keanu Reeves’ “Matrix 4.”

See Jackman’s tweet below.