PBS released the first trailer on Saturday for the new Masterpiece series “Roadkill,” starring Hugh Laurie as a scheming U.K. politician.

The four-episode series, set to premiere on Nov. 1, stars Laurie as Peter Laurence, a “self-made forceful and charismatic politician,” according to PBS’s description of the series.

“Peter’s public and private life seems to be falling apart – or rather is being picked apart by his enemies. As the personal revelations spiral, he is shamelessly untroubled by guilt or remorse, expertly walking a high wire between glory and catastrophe as he seeks to further his own agenda while others plot to bring him down.”

Created by Michael Keillor and written by “The Hours” writer David Hare, the series also stars “Peaky Blinders” alum Helen McCrory as well as Saskia Reeves, Iain De Caestecker, Pip Torrens, Millie Brady, Danny Ashok and Sidse Babett Knudsen.

Michael Keillor directs the series, and executive producers include Hare, George Faber and Mark Pybus for The Forge; Lucy Richer for the BBC; and Michael Keillor and Rebecca Eaton for Masterpiece. Andy Litvin is a producer.