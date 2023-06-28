Hulu to Remove ‘Alaska Daily,’ ‘The Company You Keep’ as Content Purge Continues

Following the cancellations of ABC’s “Alaska Daily” and “The Company You Keep” in May, both series are being pulled off Hulu as part of Disney’s ongoing review and removal of content in an effort to cut costs.

The shows, which were initially set to remain on the streamer until September, will now be removed next month. However, they will still be available through iTunes and Amazon.

Other impacted shows include the Rashida Jones comedy “Angie Tribeca,” NBC’s “Blindspot,” Samantha Bee and Jason Jones’ “The Detour” and TNT’s “The Last Ship,” which will be removed on July 1.

The latest wave of titles follows the removal of Disney+’s “Willow” and “Big Shot” and Hulu’s “Dollface” and “Y: The Last Man,” which were removed on May 26.

Other departing Disney+ titles include “The Mysterious Benedict Society,” “Big Shot,” Turner & Hooch,” “Willow,” “The Making Of Willow,” “Just Beyond,” “The World According To Jeff Goldblum,” “The One And Only Ivan,” “Timmy Failure,” “Be Our Chef,” “Magic Camp,” “Earth To Ned,” “Foodtastic,” “Stuntman,” “Disney Fairy Tale Weddings,” “Wolfgang” and “It’s a Dog’s Life With Bill Farmer.”

Additional Hulu titles being removed include “Pistol,” “The Quest,” “The Hot Zone,” “Maggie,” “Little Demon,” “The Premise,” “Love In The Time Of Corona,” “Everything’s Trash,” “Best In Snow” and “Best In Dough.”

Disney’s plan for the content review was revealed during the company’s second-quarter earnings call in April.

“Going forward we intend to produce lower volumes of content in alignment with this strategic shift,” outgoing CFO Christine McCarthy added at the time.

The entertainment giant expects to take an impairment charge ranging from $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion related to the removals, which will primarily appear in its third quarter results. The company could also incur charges up to $400 million related to produced content.

Hulu is expected to combine with Disney+ into one app offering by the end of 2023.