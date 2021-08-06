Oxycontin Goes From ‘Miracle Drug’ to an Epidemic in ‘Dopesick’ Trailer (Video)

Hulu released the first trailer for its upcoming limited series about the beginning of the opioid crisis, “Dopesick,” which tracks how Oxycontin became the “worst drug epidemic in American history.”

Watch the trailer above. The series will premiere on Oct. 13.

The eight-episode series stars Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg, Will Poulter and John Hoogenakker, with Kaitlyn Dever and Rosario Dawson. Guest stars include Phillipa Soo and Jake McDorman.

“Dopesick” examines how one company triggered the worst drug epidemic in American history. The series takes viewers to the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction, from the boardrooms of Big Pharma to a distressed Virginia mining community to the hallways of the DEA. Defying all the odds, heroes will emerge in an intense and thrilling ride to take down the craven corporate forces behind this national crisis and their allies.

The limited series is inspired by the New York Times bestselling book by Beth Macy.

“Dopesick” is written by Danny Strong (“Empire,” “Recount,” “Game Change”) and directed by Oscar winner Barry Levinson (“Paterno,” “Rain Man”). Executive producers for “Dopesick” include Strong, John Goldwyn (“Dexter”), Keaton, Levinson, Warren Littlefield (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Fargo,” “The Old Man”), Beth Macy (“Dopesick”) and Karen Rosenfelt (“Twilight”).