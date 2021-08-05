‘Y: The Last Man’ Series Finally Gets First Trailer (Video)

FX’s long-gestating “Y: The Last Man” adaptation is finally set to premiere next month, and the cable channel has just released the first trailer for the post-apocalyptic drama.

Based on the fan-favorite comic book series by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, “Y: The Last Man” is set in a world where a cataclysmic event has decimated “every mammal with a Y chromosome but for one cisgender man and his pet monkey.” Per FX, “The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.”

The 10-episode drama will stream exclusively on Hulu under the “FX on Hulu” banner starting Monday, Sept. 13.

First put into development at FX in 2015, the adaptation received a pilot order in April 2018 and was ordered to series a year later. Barry Keoghan was originally set to star in the main role of Yorick Brown, but dropped out of the series after showrunners Michael Green and Aida Mashaka Croal exited over creative differences last year. Keoghan was later replaced by Ben Schnetzer.

In addition to Schnetzer, the ensemble cast also includes Diane Lane, Ashley Romans, Olivia Thirlby, Amber Tamblyn, Marin Ireland, Diana Bang, Elliot Fletcher and Juliana Canfield.

Eliza Clark serves as showrunner and executive producer along with Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force, Mari Jo Winkler-Ioffreda, Louise Friedberg, Brian K. Vaughan and Melina Matsoukas. Nellie Reed serves as producer on the FX Productions series.