Hulu went down for an unknown number of users on Thursday evening, which naturally led to #HuluDown trending on Twitter for several hours. No explanation for the outage has been provided at this time but the outage appears to be widespread, as confirmed by several TheWrap staff.

According to Downdetector, which offers real-time updates regarding outages for online platforms, Hulu experienced a spike of user-reported issues beginning around 5 p.m. PST. Its data shows a spike of more than 61,000 reported complaints.

The online monitoring site reported issues affecting users across the country, with roughly two-thirds of users citing video streaming issues. People also had trouble accessing the Hulu app and website.

Hulu’s website currently reads that it is “temporarily unavailable.” The error message prompts users to try refreshing the page or go back to its home page.

Naturally, frustrated users took to Twitter to lament the platform’s outage, with some citing that they were in the midst of a watch party and others joking that they tried in vain to figure out the issue on their end, such as by resetting their Wi-Fi.

Many shared meme reactions to the outage, as well as poked fun at the company’s seemingly slow response to the problem. Some Twitter users took to the platform’s latest tweet to flag the issue. “Bro fix your sh—,” one wrote plainly.

While the platform did not respond in time for publication to TheWrap’s request for comment, a rep for Disney Streaming Services, which operates Hulu, told Variety in a statement that they are “aware of a technical issue impacting Hulu. We are working to resolve it quickly.” An estimated timeline for troubleshooting was not given.

See further reactions below:

