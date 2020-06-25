Hulu Lands ‘Conversations With Friends’ Series Based on Book by ‘Normal People’ Author Sally Rooney

Hulu has boarded BBC Three’s adaptation of Sally Rooney’s “Conversations With Friends,” the streamer announced Thursday.

Ordered to series earlier this year, “Conversations With Friends” will see Hulu and Rooney re-team with the creative team behind the series adaptation of her second novel, “Normal People.” Lenny Abrahamson will return as lead director, with Alice Birch on board as lead writer.

Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, and Emma Norton of Element Pictures return as executive producers, alongside Rose Garnett and Tommy Bulfin of BBC Three.

“Sally Rooney perfectly and beautifully captures the complicated dynamics of relationships in her stories. After bringing that to life in Normal People to an overwhelmingly positive response, we are honored to do the same with Conversations With Friends,” said Beatrice Springborn, vice president of content at Hulu. “We are excited to continue our creative partnership with Sally, Element Pictures, Lenny and the BBC, which has been a dream collaboration.”

“We loved working with Hulu on ‘Normal People’ — they are an inspiring and very talented team and all of us at Element are delighted to be partnering with them again, alongside our friends at the BBC, on the screen adaptation of Sally Rooney’s incredible first novel, Conversations With Friends,” added Guiney.

Published in 2017, “Conversations With Friends” is described as “a sharply intelligent story set in Dublin about two college students Frances and Bobbi, and the strange, unexpected connection they forge with a married couple, Melissa and Nick.”