‘Pam & Tommy’ Trailer Shows Fallout of Sex Tape for ‘Baywatch’ Star (Video)



Lily James’ Pam Anderson character takes center stage as she reels from the fallout of the release of her sex tape in the newest trailer from Hulu’s upcoming miniseries “Pam & Tommy,” which the streamer dropped Wednesday.

Opening with Pam in a deposition about the stolen VHS, which featured intimate moments between the actress and then-husband Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe (Sebastian Stan), the new trailer also imagines how Pam might have learned about the World Wide Web release of the tape (on the “Baywatch” set). It also shows the interpersonal drama between the couple as they argue over the tape’s impact, with James’ Pam character mortified, while Sebastian’s Tommy taking things in stride.

“I’m on that tape, same as you,” Stan’s Tommy says, while James’ devastated Pam insists, “But this is worse for me.”

Watch the trailer above.

Set in 1997, when the world’s first celebrity sex tape spread like wildfire through the fledgling internet, the series costars Seth Rogen as the disgruntled electrician who stole a safe containing the home movie after a dispute over payment for work on the couple’s Malibu mansion.

Anderson and Lee are not involved in the project. In May 2021, Anderson’s friend Courtney Love shared a since-deleted Facebook post in which she railed against the series, saying it was causing Pam, “complex trauma.”

“My heart goes out to Pammy,” she wrote, adding, “shame on Lily James whoever the f**k she is.”

Craig Gillespie, who previously worked with Stan on 2017’s “I, Tonya,” directs, from a screenplay by Rob Siegel.

The series costars Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, and Paul Ben-Victor.

Rogen is producing with Evan Goldberg through their Point Grey banner, along with Dave Franco, Sue Naegle, Annapurna’s Megan Ellison, and Limelight’s Dylan Sellers.