Hulu Offers $1 a Month Deal for National Streaming Day

Hulu has launched a new offer for its ad-supported tier for National Streaming Day.

Starting Friday, new and eligible returning subscribers can sign up for the streamer’s ad-supported plan for $1 a month for three months. The regular price is $6.99 a month.

The ad-supported plan offers users access to Hulu’s streaming library, which features “Only Murders in the Building.” That series returns to Hulu Tuesday, June 28 with the premiere of its second season.

Other new Hulu Originals include, “Conversations with Friends,” “The Kardashians,” “Candy,” starring Jessica Biehl, and the film “The Valet.”

The deal includes limited-time special access to livestreams of music festivals Lollapalooza, Bonaroo and Austin City Limits.

Users can get the deal through May 27 at 11:59 PM PT at hulu.com/start.

National Streaming Day was started by Roku in 2014, with various streaming services joining in with offers over the years.