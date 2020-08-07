Hulu Orders ‘The Girl From Plainview’ Series Starring Elle Fanning, David Chang Docuseries ‘The Next Thing You Eat’

Hulu picked up a new scripted series starring “The Great’s” Elle Fanning, as well as a new food docuseries from chef David Chang, the streamer announced Thursday.

Written by Liz Hannah and “Dr. Death” writer Patrick Macmanus, “The Girl From Plainview” is based on a 2017 Esquire article of the same name about Michelle Carter, the 17-year-old who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter after convincing her boyfriend to commit suicide via text.

Fanning will star as Carter in addition to serving as an executive producer on the series alongside Hannah, Macmanus and Echo Lake’s Brittany Kahan Ward. Jesse Barron, the author of the Esquire article is a consulting producer alongside Erin Lee Carr, the filmmaker behind HBO’s 2019 documentary about the case, “I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth V. Michelle Carter.” Kelly Funke will oversee for Macmanus’ Littleton Road Productions.

“The Girl From Plainville” is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

“The Next Thing You Eat,” which reunites the “Ugly Delicious” team of David Chang and filmmaker Morgan Nevill, is a six-episode docuseries that “explores the seismic changes happening all around us and how they affect not only the restaurant world but people’s fundamental relationship to food.”

The series will see Chang and a diverse cast of correspondents “take an unflinching look at the challenges and opportunities ahead, including how our food is grown, who cooks it, how we pay for it, and whether or not deliciousness will fall by the wayside.”

Chang, Christopher Chen, Dave O’Connor and Chris Ying executive produce for Majordomo Media; Neville and Caitrin Rogers executive produce for Tremolo Productions; and Chad Mumm executive produces on behalf of Vox Media Studios.

The series is produced by Tremolo Productions and Majordomo Media for Vox Media Studios.