“Prey” has become the biggest premiere film on Hulu following its opening weekend.

20th Century Studios’ press release calls the film “the No. 1 premiere on Hulu to date, including all film and TV series debuts” as well as “the most watched film premiere on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star Banner in all other territories, based on hours watched in the first three days of its release.”

Thirty-five years after Arnold Schwarzenegger starred in “Predator” as Major Alan “Dutch” Schaefer, “Prey” takes viewers 300 years in the past to follow Naru, a warrior in the Comanche Nation who encounters the Predator species.

In the fifth insallment of the sci-fi “Predator” franchise, young Naru steps into the role she has been preparing for her whole life: protecting her camp of warriors and hunters that live in the Great Plains. The alien predator threatening Naru’s people turns out to be highly evolved with a technically advanced arsenal.

“Prey” stars Amber Midthunder, newcomer Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush, Julian Black Antelope, and Dane DiLiegro as the Predator. The film is directed by Dan Trachtenberg, written by Patrick Aison, and produced by John Davis, Jhane Myers, and Marty Ewing, with Lawrence Gordon, Ben Rosenblatt, James E. Thomas, John C. Thomas, and Marc Toberoff serving as executive producers. Streaming now on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.

The Hulu Original film is streaming on Hulu exclusively. Fans of the sci-fi action series can also watch “Predator” (1987), “Predator 2” (1990), “Alien vs. Predator” (2004), “Alien vs. Predator: Requiem” (2007) and “Predators” (2010) on Hulu as well.