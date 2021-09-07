Hulu Raises Price for On-Demand Subscriptions

Hulu is upping its prices for its two on-demand streaming options by one dollar. Starting Oct. 8, Hulu will charge $6.99 a month for its option that includes ads and $12.99 a month for its ad-free version.

The changes take effect starting Oct. 8. Hulu began notifying subscribers on Tuesday.

Hulu’s Live TV service and the overall price of the Disney bundle (which includes Disney+ and ESPN+) both remain unchanged. The Live TV service, which has recently added channels from ViacomCBS and the NFL Network, is $64.99 a month with ads in the on-demand content, and $70.99 a month without any VOD ads.

The Disney bundle still costs $13.99, and only includes the version of Hulu that features ads.

Hulu is the latest Disney-owned streaming service to raise its prices recently. Last month, ESPN+ upped its subscription prices to $6.99 for its monthly option, and $69.99 for its annual price. In March, Disney+ raised its price to $7.99 a month and $79.99 a year.

All the price increases mean that the Disney bundle now represents a 36% discount.

Among Disney’s streaming services, ESPN+ has 14.9 million subs, while Hulu has 39.1 million for its on-demand service and an additional 3.7 million for its Hulu + Live TV option. Disney+ is the clubhouse leader with more than 116 million globally.