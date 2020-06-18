Hulu Renews Animated Comedies ‘Crossing Swords’ and ‘Solar Opposites’

Hulu has renewed two of its animated comedies, “Solar Opposites” and “Crossing Swords,” the streamer announced Thursday.

The pickups take Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan’s “Solar Opposites” through Season 3 and Tom Root’s “Crossing Swords” through Season 2.

Initially picked up for two seasons, “Solar Opposites” debuted on Hulu last month, which stands as Hulu’s most-watched original comedy premiere to date, according to the streamer. The newly ordered third season will consist of 12 episodes.

The series centers around a team of four aliens who escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. Roiland leads the voice cast, which also includes Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone and Mary Mack. Executive producers and writers on the 20th Century Fox Television series are Justin Roiland, Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel.

Stoopid Buddy Stoodios’ adult animated comedy “Crossing Swords” debuted its first season just last week. Co-creator Tom Root will return as writer and executive producer on the 10-episode second season, joined by John Harvatine IV returns as director and executive producer.

The comedy follows Patrick is a good hearted peasant who lands a coveted squire position at the royal castle however his dream job quickly turns into a nightmare when he learns his beloved kingdom is run by a hornet’s nest of horny monarchs, crooks and charlatans. Even worse, Patrick’s valor made him the black sheep in his family, and now his criminal siblings have returned to make his life hell.

Nicholas Hoult, Adam Ray, Tara Strong, Tony Hale, Luke Evans, Seth Green, Alanna Ubach, Adam Pally, Yvette Nicole Brown, Maya Erskine, Breckin Meyer and Wendi McLendon-Covey will also reprise their roles. The series is distributed by Sony Pictures Television Studios.