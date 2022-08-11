Hulu’s ‘Wedding Season’ Trailer Promises Marital Murder Comedy From the Producers of ‘Broad City’ (Video)

The first trailer for Hulu’s “Wedding Season” ensures that audiences will think twice before saying “I do.”

From the producers of “Broad City,” “Difficult People,” “Younger” and “Search Party,” this action-packed romantic comedy revolves around Katie and Stefan, who fall for one another at a wedding and begin an affair despite the pesky little reality that Katie is engaged. Two months later at Katie’s wedding, her new husband and his entire family are murdered. The police naturally think think Stefan is the culprit, he thinks Katie might have done it, and no one knows for sure what the truth is. Conspiracy and hijinx, of course, ensue.

“Wedding Season” stars Rosa Salazar and Gavin Drea, with Jade Harrison, Jamie Michie, Callie Cooke, Bhav Joshi, Ioanna Kimbrook and Omar Baroud. All eight episodes will stream on Hulu Sept. 8.

Written by Oliver Lyttelton (“Cheaters”) and directed by George Kane (“Crashing”), the series has heavy talent on the production side, including Dancing Ledge Productions (“The Responder,” “The Salisbury Poisonings,” “New Pope”); Chris Carey, Laurence Bowen and Toby Bruce; and Jax Media (“Russian Doll,” “Emily in Paris”). Executive producers are Carey, Bowen Bruce, Brooke Posch, Lilly Burns and Tony Hernandez, with Johanna Devereaux from Disney+.