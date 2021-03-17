Was Adam Neumann’s WeWork, one of the biggest and most exciting companies to completely flame out in recent years, just some sort of giant cult?

That’s one of the questions posed in the new Hulu documentary “WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn.” The documentary film is one of several projects coming soon about WeWork, which provided shared, flexible work spaces for tech startups and became wildly overvalued before failing to go public, leading to founder and CEO Neumann to step down.

The documentary shows how Neumann was seen as a guru of sorts; an influential, hippie-messianic leader who convinced employees they were changing the world. That mentality, as the doc shows, led to overspending and lavish parties and lifestyles that ultimately led to the company’s disastrous crash.

“I believed every word that came out of Adam’s mouth,” one subject in the trailer says. “Everything about WeWork was propaganda,” another adds.

Neumann himself briefly appears in the trailer to be interviewed, and the doc also features sit-downs with other journalists, experts and high-ranking former employees.

Jed Rothstein directed and executive produced the film. Campfire’s Ross Dinerstein also produced alongside executive producers Rebecca Evans and Ross Girard from Campfire, Tim Lee, Michael Cho and Mimi Rode from Olive Hill, Travis Collins, Kyle Kramer and Randall Lane from Forbes and Danni Mynard.

“WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn” debuts on Hulu on April 2. Watch the trailer here and above.