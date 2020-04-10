‘Human Centipede’ Star Dieter Laser Dies at 78

German actor played the deranged doctor in the cult horror film

April 10, 2020
Dieter Laser Human Centipede

Six Entertainment Company

Dieter Laser, the German actor best known for his role as the deranged doctor in “The Human Centipede,” has died. He was 78.

A post on his Facebook page stated that the actor passed away on Feb. 29.

“We are very sorry to have to inform you that Dieter Laser passed away on February 29, 2020,” the post read. No cause of death was mentioned.

Laser had more than 60 films and TV series credited to his name, including Tom Six’s “The Human Centipede,” in which he kidnaps three tourists and surgically joins them together. The 2009 horror film became a cult hit.

On Thursday, Six took to Twitter to share his condolences, writing, “I’m totally shocked Dieter passed away. He was a force of nature, an [sic] unique human being and an iconic actor. I’m so damn proud we created pop culture together. Wished we could have made many more movies. RIP my friend, you will live forever on screen!”

Laser was born on Feb 17. 1942 in Kiel, Germany. His credits include “Lexx,” “The Ogre,” and “The Human Centipede 3 (Final Sequence).” Additionally, he starred in “The Lost Honor of Katharina Blum,” “Good Land,” “The Man Inside,” “Kaspar Hauser,” “Brennendez Herz” and “Big Girls Don’t Cry.”

In 1975, Laser received the German Film Award in Gold in the Best Actor category for his role in “John Glückstadt.” He also won Best Actor at the Austin Fantastic Fest for his role in “The Human Centipede.”

TheWrap has reached out for additional comment.

