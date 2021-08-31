Hunter Schafer, John Malkovich, Gemma Chan and Sofia Boutella to Star in Horror Film ‘Cuckoo’ for Neon

Hunter Schafer, John Malkovich, Gemma Chan and Sofia Boutella are set to star in a new horror film from Neon called “Cuckoo,” the distributor said Tuesday.

“Cuckoo” is the latest film from “Luz” director Tilman Singer, who will write and direct the new horror film and hopes to begin principal photography in April 2022. Neon is fully financing the film.

Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Jan Bluthardt, Zita Hanrot, and Proschat Madani round out the cast of “Cuckoo.” Ken Kao and Josh Rosenbaum of Waypoint Entertainment are producing along with Markus Halberschmidt and Maria Tsigka of Fiction Park, as well as Thor Bradwell.

Tilman’s “Luz” debuted at Berlin in 2018 and won a Special Jury Prize for Best Horror Film at Fantastic Fest, and also Best Film at the Milan Film Festival. Tilman will also reunite with his creative team from “Luz” on “Cuckoo,” including Paul Faltz as cinematographer, Simon Waskow as composer and Dario Mendez Acosta as production designer.

Schafer made her acting debut on “Euphoria” and also co-wrote and co-executive produced a special episode for the series.

Two-time Oscar-nominee Malkovich will next star in Charlie Day’s “El Tonto” and “Empress of Serenity” with Bill Hader and Issa Rae.

Chan was most recently seen in Steven Soderbergh’s “Let Them All Talk” and will next be seen in Marvel’s “Eternals” and Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling.”

Boutella can currently be seen in “Settlers” and “Prisoners of the Ghostland.”

Schafer is represented by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern, Malkovich by WME, Chan by Independent Talent Group, WME and M88, and Boutella is represented by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and 42. “Cuckoo” will have additional support from German Regional Fund Film und Median Stiftung NRW.