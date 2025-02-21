Hunter Schafer reacted to the gender marker on her passport being updated to list her sex as male rather than her self-identified gender following President Donald Trump’s series of anti-trans executive orders: “F—k this administration.”

“Trans people are beautiful,” Schafer said in a TikTok video she posted to her stories on Friday. “We are never going to stop existing, I am never going to stop being trans, a letter on a passport can’t change that. And f–k this administration. I don’t really have an answer on what to do about this but I feel it was important to share. This is real. So, um yeah, f–k.”

Schafer is one of the many members of the transgender community who have responded to Trump’s order. The “Cuckoo” and “Euphoria” star began her video by explaining that she learned Trump’s move actually went into effect while she was traveling out of the country and needed her passport replaced. Initially, she thought Trump would be “all talk” and wouldn’t move forward with the plan.

Watch a portion of the TikTok post via a fan account below.

hunter schafer posted a 8 minute and 34 seconds long tiktok story about trump government and how it changed her passport gender from female to male. please listen carefully and with attention to everything she's saying. part one.pic.twitter.com/KVw1LwVCm9 — hunter schafer gallery. (@schaferfiles) February 21, 2025

“Now, to specify, my gender markers were first changed in my teens, when I first got my driver’s license and then passports following, all have been female since then,” Schafer said. “Hasn’t really been a problem. However, last year when I was filming in Barcelona, our car got broken into and my bag got stolen and inside of that was my passport which was supposed to last me up until my 30s. So I got an emergency passport, which was very simple at the time. It’s basically just a copy of my old passport but temporary and only supposed to be used within the year. So as soon as I got back to the States, I had to get this fixed and get it replaced with a real, proper passport, which I went to the Federal Passport Agency today in L.A. and did. I’ve had to do this one time before, no part of the process was different. I filled everything out just like I normally would, I put female, and when it was picked up today and I opened it up, they had changed the marker to male.”



She continued: “I also want to say, I don’t give a f–k that they put a M on my passport. It doesn’t change really anything about me or my transness, however it does make life a little harder. Personally, I mean I haven’t tested it out yet, I’ll find out next week when I have to travel abroad with my new passport, but I’m pretty sure it’s going to come along with having to out myself to like border patrol agents and that whole gig much more often than I would like to or is really necessary. And this is just my personal circumstance, and thinking about other trans women who this might also be happening to, or other trans people, the list only gets longer as far as the intricacies that come along with the difficulty that this brings into real life s–t.”

On Trump’s first day in office, he signed a series of executive orders, including one that proclaimed the government will only recognize two sexes, male and female. As part of the action, federal agencies are ordered to use the term “sex” instead of “gender,” requiring that all “government-issued identification documents, including passports, visas and Global Entry cards, accurately reflect the holder’s sex.”

“Across the country, ideologues who deny the biological reality of sex have increasingly used legal and other socially coercive means to permit men to self-identify as women and gain access to intimate single-sex spaces and activities designed for women, from women’s domestic abuse shelters to women’s workplace showers. This is wrong,” the order states. “Efforts to eradicate the biological reality of sex fundamentally attack women by depriving them of their dignity, safety, and well-being.”



