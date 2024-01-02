Hy Levine, Former Disney and Universal Film Exec, Dies at 87

Herman “Hy” Levine, a veteran marketing executive who helped promote some of Hollywood’s biggest hits, has died. He was 87.

Levine died Dec. 27 from pancreatic cancer, according to his son, Stuart Levine, a senior communications executive at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

Levine held executive roles at Universal Studios and Walt Disney Studios. He spent 20 years at Universal from 1967-1986, working his way up to devise advertising and promotion campaigns for such classics as “The Sting,” “Jaws,” “Airport” and “The Wiz” from the company’s New York office.

In 1986, Levine moved to Disney, where he remained for 12 years (1986-1998), rising to VP of co-op advertising. During a boom period under studio chair Jeffrey Katzenberg, Levine helped craft marketing for Disney animated smash hits like “The Lion King,” “Aladdin,” and “The Little Mermaid,” as well as live-action blockbusters including “Down and Out in Beverly Hills” and “Who Framed Roger Rabbit.”

Earlier in his long career, Levine held positions at United Artists, MGM and Embassy Pictures after getting his start in the film business.

Beyond Hollywood, Levine was an avid sports fan devoted to the Dodgers. He enjoyed refereeing recreational basketball in his spare time and leading his local B’nai B’rith chapter.

Hy Levine is survived by his wife of 61 years Ethel; two sisters; sons Stuart and Mark; and three grandchildren. His family suggests donations to Maryland hospices in his memory.