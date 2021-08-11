Amazon’s ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Reboot: Here’s Your First Look at a New Generation’s Big Mistake (Photos)

Amazon Prime Video dropped first-look images from its upcoming “I Know What You Did Last Summer” reboot series on Wednesday, revealing the new generation of characters who have clearly made someone pretty mad about what they did to them last summer.

The streaming service also revealed the show will premiere Friday, Oct. 15, with the first four episodes released that day and and the rest of the eight-episode season rolling out each subsequent Friday.

Here’s the official description for the show, per Amazon: “One year after the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer. As they try to piece together who’s after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town—and themselves. Everyone is hiding something, and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly.”

The reboot series stars Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck and Brooke Bloom.

Amazon’s “I Know What You Did Last Summer” is written by series creator Sara Goodman who executive produces alongside Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, Erik Feig, Peter Guber, Atomic Monster’s James Wan, Michael Clear, and Rob Hackett, Craig William Macneill and Shay Hatten.

The series hails from Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.

Both the Amazon TV series and the ’90s horror film starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ryan Phillippe are based on Lois Duncan’s 1973 YA suspense novel “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

See the first-look photos of Amazon’s “I Know What You Did Last Summer” reboot TV series below to discover clues about these teens and who is after them.

