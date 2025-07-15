‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Director Explains Why Lola Tung and Nicholas Alexander Chavez Were Cut

Although they shot a scene for the film’s opening, horror fans won’t see Lola Tung or Nicholas Alexander Chavez in the “I Know What You Did Last Summer” revival.

In an interview with People,” director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson explained that the “Summer I Turned Pretty” and “Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story” actors turned in great performances but she had to make cuts that made sense for the movie.

“In every movie, it’s best laid plans, and then you edit the movie and you put it together and you go, ‘I love this in a vacuum. This is a fantastic scene. But it doesn’t fit in the movie,’” she said. “It was just one of those situations where it had nothing to do with Lola and Nicholas — they are both so fantastic. I really would love to work with them again. I loved working with them. They did a fabulous job. But in the larger tapestry of the film, it just didn’t fit.”

Kaytin Robinson added: “It sucks because you don’t want to do that to those actors. And it sucks when you love something as a scene but that scene just doesn’t work in the final cut.”

The pair had a scene at the beginning. It’s unclear what exactly their roles where but many horror movies begin with a cold open that establishes the danger of the killer – in this case The Fisherman – by showing off their skills with a weapon of choice. Perhaps Tung and Chavez were the first victims of the revival.

Tung stars as Belly in Prime Video’s popular adaptation “The Summer I Turned Pretty” which is set to drop it’s third and final season. Chavez enjoyed a breakout performance as Lyle Menendez in Netflix’s 2024 limited series hit “Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story.”

“I Know What You Did Last Summer” brings back original stars Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. alongside franchise newcomers Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Sarah Pidgeon, Jonah Hauer-King and Tyriq Withers to square off against The Fisherman yet again.

“I Know What You Did Last Summer” releases in theaters Friday, July 18.