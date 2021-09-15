‘I Know What You Did Last Summer': Killer Gets Tech-Savvy in First Teaser for Amazon Reboot Series (Video)

Amazon released the first teaser for its “I Know What You Did Last Summer” reboot series Wednesday, revealing a new generation of teens being hunted down by a killer who, well, knows what horrible act they did last summer. And thanks to the updates in technology since the original flick — and the Lois Duncan book it’s based on — came out, the new villain in this series is way more tech-savvy.

Just look at that haunting “I’m Coming 4 U” text, complete with a clown emoji, that’s sent to the kids who think no one knows about the crime they are trying to cover up.

Watch the teaser video above.

Written and executive produced by Sara Goodman, “I Know What You Did Last Summer” is based on Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel, which was also the basis of the iconic 1997 film starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe.

Here’s the official description for the show: One year after the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer. As they try to piece together who’s after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town — and themselves. Everyone is hiding something, and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly.

“I Know What You Did Last Summer” stars Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck and Brooke Bloom.

The series is executive produced by Goodman along with Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, Erik Feig, Peter Guber, Atomic Monster’s James Wan, Michael Clear and Rob Hackett, Craig William Macneill and Shay Hatten. “I Know What You Did Last Summer” is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.

“I Know What You Did Last Summer” launches its first four episodes Oct. 15 on Amazon Prime Video. New episodes will roll out each subsequent Friday, leading up to the season finale on Nov. 12.