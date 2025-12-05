Inside ‘I Love LA’ and Its ‘Attainable’ Gen Z Fashion

In the HBO comedy series “I Love LA,” a group of twentysomethings living in, yes, Los Angeles try to figure out who they are and what they want to do with their lives. They are attractive Gen Zers bopping around a glamorous city, so naturally, fashion is a key element of their identity.

“We wanted the show to feel fresh and approachable,” said costume designer Christina Flannery, who was twice nominated for her work on “The Righteous Gemstones.” “I was really inspired by vintage JPG (Jean Paul Gaultier), Galliano, Chloé, D&G, McQueen and spent a lot of time reviewing Vogue Runway for the rise of some incredible talent coming out of SCAD, FIDM, et cetera.”

Here, Flannery takes us inside the “I Love LA” wardrobe.

Maia (Rachel Sennott)

Rachel Sennott in “I Love LA” (HBO Max)

Rachel Sennott, who created the series, plays an aspiring talent manager “deep in her Saturn return,” according to Flannery. Describing Maia’s style as “fresh, attainable,” the costume designer adds, “I went with a lighter palette and textures inspired by the ’90s. I wanted her to come across as youthful and inspiring. As we go along her journey, we start to incorporate bolder moments.”

Among her key looks are two mini dresses: the off-white cotton number by Orseund Iris (above) and the tiny red corset frock by Dilara Findikoglu, which Maia wears to her twenty-seventh birthday party (group shot above).

Tallulah (Odessa A’zion)

Jordan Firstman, Odessa A’Zion and True Whitaker in “I Love LA” (HBO)

A brash influencer, Tallulah comes crashing back into Maia’s life when she leaves NYC for L.A. She’s “a New York It girl with a radical personality,” Flannery said. “The goal was to stick to a more chic, darker palette and incorporate some riot-grrrl culture into her wardrobe that showed angst and highlighted her wild sense of self.”

The Jean Paul Gaultier rose-print mesh mini dress that Tallulah wears to Maia’s party is one of Flannery’s favorites. In another scene, she flaunts a vintage Liquid Blue Psycho Skull T-shirt and a black Balenciaga Le City tote bag.

Flannery sourced the majority of the show’s wardrobe from online and local L.A. vintage shops and by “scouring Vogue Runway to beg, borrow and plead for designers to send us things.”

Mimi Rush (Ayo Edebiri)

Ayo Edebiri and Jordan Firstman in “I Love LA” (HBO Max)

She’s only appeared in one episode so far, but the mulleted British pop star played by Ayo Edebiri has become a fan favorite. And she’s certainly got, well, if not style, then a style.

For looks like the beige leather ensemble by Marina Eerrie, above, Flannery drew inspiration from FKA Twigs, as well as grunge couturier Rick Owens and cutting-edge cult heroes Matières Fécales.

“Alien core — is that a thing?” she joked. “Ayo’s character was such a delight to dress.”

Alani (True Whitaker)

True Whitaker in “I Love LA” (HBO Max)

The nepo baby of the group (played by the daughter of Forest Whitaker) works at her Oscar-winning actor father’s production company. Her privileged upbringing is reflected in her more subdued style, which Flannery calls “collegiate” and “comforting.”

“Her rich love for family and friends shows in her wardrobe choices,” she said, adding that Alani wears “pieces from her mom’s archived (designer) clothing—time capsules that don’t glaringly show wealth.”

We see her on the weekend in a Miu Miu cotton piqué polo and Mugler mesh-paneled biker shorts. At the office, she wears a more daring mesh crop top by Barragán and long slit skirt.