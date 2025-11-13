‘I Love LA’ Averaging 1.4 Million Viewers, Episode 2 Up 12% From Premiere

Rachel Sennott’s “I Love LA” is off to a lukewarm ratings start, with the first two episodes averaging 1.4 million viewers in the U.S.

While HBO did not share exact viewing information for the premiere episode, “I Love LA” Episode 2 tallied up 920,000 viewers within three days of its Sunday premiere, according to Nielsen and internal viewing figures from Warner Bros. Discovery. Viewership for Episode 2 was up 12% from the premiere episode, and viewing for the episodes are growing steadily, per HBO.

The series, which debuted Nov. 2, stars Sennott, Josh Hutcherson, Odessa A’Zion, True Whitaker and Jordan Firstman as twentysomethings navigating life and love in L.A.

For comparison, Tim Robinson’s “The Chair Company” debuted to 1.4 million U.S. cross-platform viewers in its first three days since its October premiere. With five episodes out, “The Chair Company” now ranks as HBO’s top freshman comedy in platform history, with the season averaging nearly 3 million U.S. cross-platform viewers, and Episode 5 most recently tallying up 1.3 million viewers.

Elsewhere on HBO, “It: Welcome to Derry” Episode 3 tallied nearly 5 million cross-platform viewers within its first three days on HBO, down slightly from its premiere viewership of 5.7 million viewers, which boosted the horror series to become the third most-watched series debut on HBO Max, behind only “Game of Thrones” spinoff “House of the Dragon” and “The Last of Us.”

With three episodes released, “It: Welcome to Derry” is continuing to pace among the top 3 freshman seasons on HBO Max globally, with the season averaging 9.2 million viewers in the U.S. and nearly 15 million viewers globally.

New episodes of “I Love LA,” “The Chair Company” and It: Welcome to Derry” premiere Sundays on HBO.