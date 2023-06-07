‘I Love That for You’ Canceled at Showtime a Year After First Season Ended

Nearly a year after the first season concluded, it’s finally been confirmed “I Love That for You” will not be getting a second season on Showtime. The comedy series starring Vanessa Bayer and Molly Shannon has been canceled, TheWrap has confirmed.

However, the network won’t stand in the way if the show’s producers shop it to other networks or streamers, according to an individual with knowledge of the matter.

“I LOVE THAT FOR YOU has completed its run on Showtime. We want to thank Vanessa, Jeremy and Jessi, along with the incredible cast and crew for their hard work and wish them the best going forward,” the network said via a spokesperson.

The series, which premiered May 1, 2022, stars Bayer as Joanna Gold, a woman who lands her dream job of being a shopping channel host like her idol Jackie (Shannon), but has to resort to a big lie — she has cancer — to avoid being fired.

Now, Joanna did have cancer as a child but is now cancer-free, and living the lie takes its toll even as her life hits the upswing with her new job. Bayer executive produced along with fellow “Saturday Night Live” alum Shannon and Jenifer Lewis of “Black-ish,” who plays the disapproving founder and CEO of the popular home shopping channel.

Additional series regulars include Paul James as Jordan, a charming but dry stage manager; Ayden Mayeri as Beth Ann, an ambitious insecure host; Matt Rogers as Darcy, the ingratiating right-hand man to Patricia; and Punam Patel as Beena, an offbeat backstage producer. Johnno Wilson guest stars as Perry, host of a popular cooking show.