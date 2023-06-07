The sci-fi series topped Netflix’s “Fubar” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger

It may have taken “ Silo ” more than a decade to make it onto the screen, but that long wait is paying off for its new home, Apple TV+, as the dystopian sci-fi thriller became the most in-demand breakout show for the week of May 27-June 2, surpassing the competition with a demand that was 24.4 times that of the average series — according to Parrot Analytics ‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

Netflix’s action comedy series starring Arnold Schwarzenegger “Fubar” closely followed, as it showcased a remarkable 133% increase in demand since its premiere on May 25 and secured the second spot with 24.2 times the average series demand, just slightly ahead of HBO’s “Love & Death.”

Netflix’s “XO, Kitty” saw the most significant drop, plummeting from the top spot last week to eighth place this week with a substantial 26% decrease in demand. This decline aligns with the expected pattern observed with Netflix shows, where audiences tend to binge episodes and then shift their attention to newer content after a few days.

The CW’s “Gotham Knights” experienced a notable 5% increase in demand, propelling it to fourth place with 20.9 times the average series demand. A

Adult Swim’s “Unicorn: Warriors Eternal” saw a 12% decline in demand, slipping to fifth place after enjoying a successful run on the charts.

Top new shows, May 27-June 2, 2023, U.S. (Parrot Analytics)

One of HBO’s latest offerings, “White House Plumbers,” made its debut in the ranking for the week, claiming the sixth spot with a 4% increase which put it 19.6 times more in demand than the average series. The political miniseries premiered May 1 and followed a weekly episodic release schedule until its finale on May 29, which explains the spike in audience attention for the show in the week.

Meanwhile, the remaining series in the ranking — “Citadel,” “XO, Kitty,” “Jury Duty,” and “Oshi no Ko” — all experienced a decline in demand, suggesting the lower tier of breakout shows might be due for a shakeup. The bottom three, in particular, were neck and neck in demand.

Andrea Wads is a marketing coordinator at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.