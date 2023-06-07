Rebecca Ferguson in "Silo" on Apple TV+.

Rebecca Ferguson in "Silo" on Apple TV+.

With ‘Silo,’ Apple TV+ Gets a Breakout Hit Long in the Making | Chart

by | June 7, 2023 @ 7:24 PM

The sci-fi series topped Netflix’s “Fubar” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

It may have taken “Silomore than a decade to make it onto the screen, but that long wait is paying off for its new home, Apple TV+, as the dystopian sci-fi thriller became the most in-demand breakout show for the week of May 27-June 2, surpassing the competition with a demand that was 24.4 times that of the average series — according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

Become a member to read more.
Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Could Get Topped by ‘Spider-Verse’ at the Box Office

Pride Roundtable: LGBTQ Actors Say Queer Characters Require Hiring Queer Writers | Video
Members of the media inspect the new Apple Vision Pro headset during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference on June 5, 2023, in Cupertino, Calif. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Forget the Headset: Apple’s Vision Pro Ushers in a New Era of Spatial Computing | PRO Insight
Melissa Gorga during "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" reunion

‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 13 Reunion Part 1 Hits Series’ Highest Viewership Since 2019 (Exclusive)
UTA signs Gamesquare

UTA Signs Esports Company GameSquare | Exclusive
FEBRUARY 26: SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher speaks onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Getty Collection)

SAG-AFTRA and Studios Have 3 Weeks to Reach a Contract – Here Are the Big Issues for Actors
Paul Walter Hauser from "Black Bird" on Apple TV+ (Credit: Jeff Vespa)

Paul Walter Hauser Says Becoming a Father Made Him ‘Hyper-Aware’ of Toxic Masculinity in His Work: ‘It’s Reached My Doorstep’
Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) in The Afterparty (Photo Credit: Apple TV+)

‘The Afterparty’ Dives Into Its List of Murder Suspects in Season 2 Trailer (Video)